Lunchbreak: Oysters Kilpatrick

Executive Chef Jeff Williams

The Press Room

1134 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago

(331) 240-1914

www.pressroomchicago.com/

Oyster’s Kilpatrick

Ingredients:

12 each oysters (preferably larger east coast or south east oysters)

2 Tbs bacon lardons (small dice, cook on medium until crisp)

chives (sliced very thin to garnish)

Kilpatrick Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup soy sauce

2 each garlic cloves (minced)

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 Tbs mustard powder

2 Tbs dark brown sugar

3/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

Directions:

Combine all except lemon juice in a small pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool to room temperature. Mix in lemon juice.

Assembly

shuck oysters

Pour 2 tsp of the kilpatrick sauce over each oyster

Place on a tray over a bed of salt (salt keeps oysters from tipping over and spilling the sauce)

Place under broiler for 5-6 minutes

Remove oysters from tray using tongs and arrange on serving tray

Top with bacon and minced chives