Lunchbreak: Oysters Kilpatrick

Posted 11:00 AM, November 2, 2017, by

Executive Chef Jeff Williams

The Press Room
1134 W. Washington Blvd.
Chicago
(331) 240-1914
www.pressroomchicago.com/

Oyster’s Kilpatrick

Ingredients:
12 each oysters (preferably larger east coast or south east oysters)
2 Tbs bacon lardons (small dice, cook on medium until crisp)
chives (sliced very thin to garnish)

Kilpatrick Sauce

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup soy sauce
2 each garlic cloves (minced)
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 Tbs mustard powder
2 Tbs dark brown sugar
3/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

Directions:
Combine all except lemon juice in a small pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool to room temperature. Mix in lemon juice.

Assembly
shuck oysters
Pour 2 tsp of the kilpatrick sauce over each oyster
Place on a tray over a bed of salt (salt keeps oysters from tipping over and spilling the sauce)
Place under broiler for 5-6 minutes
Remove oysters from tray using tongs and arrange on serving tray
Top with bacon and minced chives