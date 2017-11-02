Lunchbreak: Oysters Kilpatrick

Executive Chef Jeff Williams
The Press Room
1134 W. Washington Blvd.
Chicago
(331) 240-1914
www.pressroomchicago.com/
Oyster’s Kilpatrick
Ingredients:
12 each oysters (preferably larger east coast or south east oysters)
2 Tbs bacon lardons (small dice, cook on medium until crisp)
chives (sliced very thin to garnish)
Kilpatrick Sauce
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup soy sauce
2 each garlic cloves (minced)
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
1 Tbs mustard powder
2 Tbs dark brown sugar
3/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice
Directions:
Combine all except lemon juice in a small pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool to room temperature. Mix in lemon juice.
Assembly
shuck oysters
Pour 2 tsp of the kilpatrick sauce over each oyster
Place on a tray over a bed of salt (salt keeps oysters from tipping over and spilling the sauce)
Place under broiler for 5-6 minutes
Remove oysters from tray using tongs and arrange on serving tray
Top with bacon and minced chives