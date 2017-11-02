Lawsuit claims sex slavery at suburban mental health center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. -- A lawsuit is filed in federal court by a former patient at the Elgin Mental Health Center claims he was sexually abused by a social worker there. Moreover, the suit claims he was kept at the center much, much longer than needed, so that the sexual abuse could continue with the man.

Benhadin Hurt, a 24-year-old Aurora man, plead guilty by reason of insanity to assaulting a police officer. Diagnosed with schizophrenia he was sent to the state-run Elgin Mental Health Center.

In a federal lawsuit filed today he is alleging a social worker there forced him to have sex with her over a three year period from 2014 until his release in 2017 and kept him there beyond the time he should have been released.

Two doctors are also named in the suit claiming they knew what was going on but looked the other way.

His attorneys say what happened to Hurt is part of long time systemic abuse at the facility. The attorneys say the social worker was fired after the allegations came to light.

The attorneys also claim the same social worker was having sex with a convicted child molester there, Angelo Rotunno, and actually helped him escape and is still on the run.

A state police spokesman said, “The ISP is currently investigating an alleged incident that occurred at the Elgin Mental Health Center involving a former employee. This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information is available.”