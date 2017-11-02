× Kris Dunn debuts, Markkanen shines, but Bulls lose to the Heat

MIAMI – It will be a give-and-take for Bulls fans this year when it comes to player development and results.

For example, Wednesday night in Miami.

Making his debut for the Bulls in the regular season after a dislocated finger kept him out of the first five games, Kris Dunn showed flashes of potential in 29 minutes coming off the bench. Lauri Markkanen was strong once again, leading all scorers with 25 points.

Even David Nwaba, who got the surprise start at the small forward/guard No. 3 on Wednesday, managed to lead the Bulls with 11 rebounds.

Yet these positive couldn’t overcome the collective negative. The Bulls fell behind by ten after the first 12 minutes and played catch-up after that, losing to the Heat 97-91.

While the effort was better than the dud against the Thunder at home last Saturday, the Bulls slipped to 1-5 on the new year with another game left against the Magic on Friday during this quick two-game Florida trip.

Along with the young players, Robin Lopez added 22 points but the Bulls were playing from behind most of the night. Goran Dragic scored 20 points for the Heat with Tyler Johnson adding 19 to give Miami their third win of the season.