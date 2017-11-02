Jeff Feyerer looks ahead to the final regular season month of College Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The rankings are out, and the calendar has turned from October to November.

Now is the time when the College Football regular season gets real in terms of finding out who will play for the National Championship around the New Year. Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson are the first four into the playoff rankings, but history says that will change a few times before the final selections are made.

As this final month begins, Jeff Feyerer of Inside the Pylon joins Sports Feed on Thursday to discuss more about what might come about the next month in the college game.

You can watch Jeff's segments in the video above or below.