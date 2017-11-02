‘Get over!’ Left lane lollygaggers irk commuters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They’ve been called lane hogs, slow pokes, left lane lollygaggers and a few far more colorful terms, but they are one of the biggest commuter complaints on Chicagoland roads.

Every state in the U.S. and many cities overseas have some sort of law indicating drivers going slower than surrounding traffic should stay in the right lanes.

In Illinois the left lane is supposed to only be used when overtaking and passing another vehicle, according to state law. If you get busted an improper lane usage ticket troopers say could cost you $120. And more states are really starting to crack down on lane hogs.

So why the big push to get drivers right? Officials say slower vehicles in the left lane contribute to backups, tailgating and rivers weaving around traffic – and ultimately crashes.

Here are some of the complaints WGN heard about Lane Hogs.