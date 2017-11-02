FeedonThis: Jarrett breaks down the first half of the Bears season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Eight games down, eight more to go.

The Bears have as good of a placement for the bye week as you could ask for - right smack in the middle of the season.

So far the team is 3-5 on the season, but the introduction of Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback and an improved defense has created a bit of optimism as the team approaches the second half of their season.

Jarrett Payton has followed the team closely in the first eight games and took some time on Thursday's Sports Feed to discuss the first half. That includes the things they've done well and some they've not, and what one might hope for as the season comes to an end.

That's part of the #FeedonThis from Thursday's show and you can watch it in the video above.