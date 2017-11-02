CTA worker tells tale of helping to deliver twins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police and firefighters are being credited for the smooth delivery of twin girls when a mother went into labor on a CTA Red Line station Wednesday.

But, there's also another person who deserves some credit for helping.

Maurice Boler, a CTA supervising janitor, says he will never forget his workday yesterday.

He was at the Red Line Roosevelt stop when he saw a co-worker helping a woman who was in obvious distress. She was pregnant and her water had broken at home. She was trying to make it to Mercy Hospital to deliver.

911 had been called but paramedics were still not in the scene so Boler helped officers with the first baby.

Ja'miyla was born first, weighing 4 lbs and 5 ounces. Then came Ju'niyla Brielle weighing 4 lbs, 6 ounces.

There is a GoFundMe page because as a CTA employee herself but on the job less than a year, the mother's maternity expenses are not covered through insurance.