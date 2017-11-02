× Chicagoist and DNAinfo shut down by publisher Joe Ricketts

CHICAGO — The parent companies of both DNAinfo Chicago and Chicagoist were suddenly shut down by publisher and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ricketts Thursday, with the complete contents of the sites and their networks replaced by a letter from Ricketts explaining why they were ceasing operations.

“…while we made important progress toward building DNAinfo into a successful business, in the end, that progress hasn’t been sufficient to support the tremendous effort and expense needed to produce the type of journalism on which the company was founded,” Ricketts says in the letter.

Ricketts, the billionaire founder of TD Ameritrade, backed the creation of the neighborhood-focused news site DNAinfo in New York in 2009, and expanded online coverage to Chicago in 2012. Ricketts acquired Gothamist, a global network of city-focused arts, culture, and news websites that spread to Chicago in 2004, back in March of 2017.

“Reaching this decision wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t one I made lightly,” Ricketts said in the letter.

Ricketts’ decision to shut down both DNAinfo and Gothamist comes a week after their combined newsrooms voted to unionize in New York.

Not only have DNAinfo Chicago and Chicagoist ceased operations, but also their archives containing a combined 17 years of local coverage are also no longer accessible, with both websites redirecting to Ricketts’ letter. Some posts have survived in the Internet Archive (for DNAinfo and Chicagoist), but it remains unclear whether Ricketts has any plans to restore the sites for archival purposes.

Both sites were publishing stories and links to social media just hours before they were shut down.

Families Fight Back Against Imminent Eviction In Logan Square As Displacement Fears Ratchet

https://t.co/mdbTcs6PMY pic.twitter.com/WoPUBUvUu8 — Chicagoist (@Chicagoist) November 2, 2017

Chance, Aziz Ansari and Nas close out star-studded Obama Summit https://t.co/GUedys0AN5 pic.twitter.com/Z4DUOYhWB9 — DNAinfo Chicago (@DNAinfoCHI) November 2, 2017

News of the websites’ demise quickly started trending on social media, as journalists and readers expressed dismay over the shutdown of companies that focused on local coverage in an increasingly national and consolidated media environment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

You can see the full contents of Ricketts’ letter below.