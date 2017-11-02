Chicago police faces City Hall over proposed budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago's City Council will hear from the police superintendent before they vote on next year's budget.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson is expected to tout some improved crime statistics at the budget hearing Thursday morning.

The police department just released their crime statistics for October.

The numbers show that shootings are down for the 8th month in a row.

According to the police department, October had 34 percent fewer shootings and 30 percent fewer murders compared to October of last year.

Shootings are down 10 percent, while murders are down 18 percent compared to 2016.

Police officials credit investments in training, technology, and personnel.

The city's proposed 2018 fiscal budget will support the department’s plan to hire 1,000 new officers and expand crime fighting technology.

chief anthony riccio spoke with us about it yesterday, on wgn morning news.

"There’s about 100 officers coming out of the academy every month fully trained and ready to go, and those officers coming out are not surpassing attrition so we’re more than making up for guys who are retired," said Police Chief Anthony Riccio. "We’ve also this year, implemented strategic decision centers these nerve centers that are in the most violent districts and what we’re taking is all that data that use to sit in computers and all that intelligence officers had walking around the station, put it all together and we’re able to kind of predict where we think crime is going to be, deploy our resources there and knock it out."

The Chicago Police Department also wants to continue investing in community policing.

Superintendent Johnson said they plan to focus on engaging with kids, do more community-oriented training for officers, and work on effective problem-solving.