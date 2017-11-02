Blagojevich asks U.S. Supreme Court to hear his case again

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court once again, his attorney Len Goodman confirmed to WGN Thursday. You can read the petition here.

Goodman released the following statement:

“Our petition lays out a compelling case that the Supreme Court needs to settle the confusion among federal courts about the dividing line between campaign fundraising, something all elected officials are required to do (unless they are billionaires) and the federal crimes of extortion and bribery. The prosecutors in this case took advantage of this confusion to obtain one of the most severe sentences ever handed out in a political corruption case to a governor who never sought a bribe or a kickback and never took a penny from his campaign fund for his personal use.

“The petition also asks the Supreme Court to make clear that sentencing courts must always consider a defendant’s showing that the sentence proposed by the Government is grossly disproportionate to those handed out to others found guilty of similar, or less egregious, offenses. Here, Blagojevich’s sentence was more than twice as long as that given any other official convicted of corruption, yet the court of appeals held that the district court was free to simply ignore the defense’s plea for a more proportionate sentence.”