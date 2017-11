× Ald. Willie Cochran collapses at City Council meeting

CHICAGO — Ald. Willie Cochran, 20th Ward, collapsed at a City Council meeting Thursday morning.

Ald. Patrick O’Connor, 40th Ward, told WGN he helped give Cochran CPR after it happened.

O’Connor and other aldermen said Cochran regained consciousness and was talking as he was wheeled out of the meeting on a stretcher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.