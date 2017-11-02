AdoptComerioNow: 2 sisters’ hurricane relief mission for their Puerto Rican hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carmen and Evelyn Hernandez are gathering hurricane relief supplies for their hometown in Puerto Rico, mountainous Comerio. Their campaign is called #AdoptComerioNow and delivers supplies directly to Comerio in a private plane donated by Clayco, Inc.

On their Go Fund Me page, the Hernandez sisters say that Comerio is still devastated following Hurricane Maria. They are asking for donations to help purchase and deliver desperate needed food aid to Puerto Rico.

#AdoptComerioNow is partnered with Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center in Chicago.