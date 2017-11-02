62-foot spruce from Grayslake is Chicago’s Christmas tree

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A 62-foot (18.9-meter) Norway spruce growing in the suburb of Grayslake is scheduled to be chopped down so it can be Chicago’s Christmas tree.

The city of Chicago says the Dorfler family’s tree was chosen from 71 submissions to be the tree displayed in Millennium Park.

The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events says the tree is to be cut down in Grayslake on Thursday morning and delivered to Millennium Park along Lake Michigan on Friday evening.

The Dorfler family will join dignitaries and Santa Claus for the city’s annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 17.

Grayslake is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Chicago.