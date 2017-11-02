4th annual WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Food Drive Thursday, November 16 at WGN-TV studios

CHICAGO, November 2, 2017 – The WGN Morning News Drive-Thru Food Drive is having its fourth annual food drive, with all donated food going to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, on Thursday, November 16 from 5-10am. The five-hour event will take place at the WGN-TV Studios located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago. WGN-TV is inviting viewers to stop by to donate canned goods and other packaged foods. Prior to the event, viewers are invited to drop off nonperishable food donations at partner locations:

Abt Electronics – located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview

– located at 1200 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Glenview Bob Rohrman Auto Group – drop-off locations include Schaumburg Honda & Ford in Schaumburg, Arlington Nissan & Lexus in Arlington Heights, and Oak Brook Toyota in Westmont. Go to Rohrman.com for address locations.

– drop-off locations include Schaumburg Honda & Ford in Schaumburg, Arlington Nissan & Lexus in Arlington Heights, and Oak Brook Toyota in Westmont. Go to Rohrman.com for address locations. Treetime – located at 22N102 Pepper Road in Lake Barrington (to benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank)

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago’s food bank, is a nonprofit food distribution and training center providing food for hungry people while striving to end hunger in our community. The Food Depository, founded in 1979, makes a daily impact across Cook County with a network of 700 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile programs, children’s programs, older adult programs and innovative responses that address the root causes of hunger. Last year, the Food Depository distributed more than 71 million pounds of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, dairy products and meat, the equivalent of 164,000 meals every day. For more information, visit chicagosfoodbank.org or call 773-247-FOOD.

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com