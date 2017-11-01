× Woman sues Sephora, claims lipstick gave her herpes

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — A woman is suing Sephora after she claims she got the herpes virus from testing a product, TMZ reports.

The woman says she tested a lipstick at the cosmetic store’s Hollywood location back in October 2015.

She says a short time after sampling the product she was diagnosed with the virus on her lip. She filed a lawsuit claiming the store failed to properly notify her of the possibility of contracting the virus by sampling the product. In the lawsuit, she claims the company owes her for an “incurable lifelong affliction.”

Medical professionals say it is possible, but highly unlikely, to contract herpes from lipstick that was used by another person with the virus.

Herpes can live on products up to a few hours, but the length of time varies on the environment.

Sephora has not yet commented on the lawsuit.