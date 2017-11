CHICAGO — A woman gave birth to twin girls at the Roosevelt Red Line Station.

CTA officials tell WGN the woman gave birth in the mezzanine at the station, 1167 S. State St., at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The mom and her newborn daughters were transported to Mercy Hospital, and WGN has reached out to the hospital for comment.

