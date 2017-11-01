What’s the story behind all those painted rocks on Lake Michigan’s shoreline?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It stretches about three quarters of a mile along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Hundreds of brightly painted rocks at the edge of the Northwestern University campus create a tapestry of well wishes and dreams.

It was created in the mid 1960s when the university added land into the Lake Michigan. The land serves as a protection against erosion from the lake.

Not long after this area was built this colorful tradition was born. The protection from the elements is now preserving people’s pasts.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge has the story of one couple’s memory.