What became of the Cassini craft that was launched toward Saturn in 1997? I have heard that it made it to Saturn, but what has happened to it?

The Cassini craft completed a massively successful mission to Saturn in early October when it plunged into the planet on a planned “suicide dive.” Cassini took seven years to make the trip to Saturn, then spent 13 years circling the planet, during which time it sent back to Earth 635 gigabytes of data. The data include 400,000 photographs of Saturn and many discoveries, including new data on Saturn’s moons. Enceladus, one of the moons, spews out geysers of water from its ice-covered surface. That moon and others (Titan, Ganymede and Europa) are considered as prime possibilities to harbor alien life.