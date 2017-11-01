× WGN MORNING NEWS 6amWATCH & WIN ‘HAWKS VS. STARS” TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

TO ENTER : No purchase necessary. Watch WGN Morning News from Monday, November 6 to Friday, November 10 during the 6am hour. Then, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Hawks vs. Stars” contest logo to enter. Fill out the entry form with your name, e-mail address, zip code, phone number and the “word of the day.” Entrants must use their own names. Entrants will be able to submit one entry, one word, per day within the contest timeframe. All entries become the property of WGN-TV. WGN-TV is not responsible for entries that are lost, incomplete, garbled, corrupted, late, or misdirected, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit/receive Internet entries. ENTRY DEADLINE : The Contest runs from Monday, November 6, 2017 through Friday, November 10, 2017 during WGN Morning News at 6am. The contest officially ends at 12 noon CST on November 10. SELECTION OF WINNERS : After the promotion ends on November 10, 2017 at 12 noon, one (1) entry will be drawn randomly from all entries and deemed the Grand Prize Winner, subject to eligibility verification. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be notified by e-mail or phone. If the Grand Prize Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within twenty-four (24) hours of e-mail notification or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household. THE PRIZES : One (1) Grand Prize Winner will win two (2) 100-level tickets to the Blackhawks vs. Stars game on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 7 p.m. (ARV: $400)

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. All winners will be electronically sent their tickets via email once the release is signed. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS :

This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Broadcasting, Chicago Blackhawks, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 21 years and older at the time of entry.

Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since May 6, 2017 are ineligible and will be disqualified.