WATCH LIVE: Michelle Obama discusses public service at Chicago summit

CHICAGO — Former First Lady Michelle Obama is scheduled to speak on the second day of the Obama Foundation’s civic leadership summit in Chicago Wednesday morning, discussing her sources of inspiration and what it takes to “live a life of public service” with poet Elizabeth Alexander, according to organizers. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama hosted big names in the first day of the summit, with Prince Harry, playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mellody Hobson and others among the high-profile guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The Obama Foundation invited more than 500 community leaders and organizers to the two-day summit, the focus of which is to expand ideas between them, improve them and bring them home. About 100 people from Chicago are part of the discussion.

The summit will conclude with a concert headlined by Change the Rapper at the Wintrust Arena Wednesday night.