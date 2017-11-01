× U2 announce new tour, includes stop at United Center

U2 will be back in Chicago next spring.

The band announced a new tour today including a stop at the United Center on Tuesday May 22, 2018.

Tickets for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

But the ticket process is a bit different. According to the press release:

In keeping with their commitment to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, not scalpers or bots, U2 has partnered with Ticketmaster to use its Verified Fan platform. All fans must register by Saturday, November 18th for the opportunity to unlock access to tickets. To begin, visit u2.tmverifiedfan.com.

The band’s next album, “Songs Of Experience” is expected on Dec 1st.