U of I student sexually assaulted at fraternity, police say

URBANA, Ill. – Police at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign issued a campus safety notice after a report that a student was sexually assaulted.

Police said the student was assaulted around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a fraternity by a person known to the victim.

Police did not say where the assault occurred.

The Champaign Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

No further information was provided.