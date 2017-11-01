U of I student sexually assaulted at fraternity, police say
URBANA, Ill. – Police at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign issued a campus safety notice after a report that a student was sexually assaulted.
Police said the student was assaulted around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a fraternity by a person known to the victim.
Police did not say where the assault occurred.
The Champaign Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
No further information was provided.
40.101952 -88.227161