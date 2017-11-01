× The “Weller Method” for detecting tornadoes

Dear Tom,

During threatening weather in the 1960s, we were told to turn our TVs to Channel 2 and adjust the contrast to a snowy screen. Was there really any science behind this?

— Edie Northfield, Plainfield

Dear Edie,

You are referring to the “Weller Method,” a discredited method of tornado detection that was never employed by the National Weather Service. In the late 1960s, Newton Weller of West Des Moines, Iowa, observed what he believed to be a reliable correlation between a nearby tornado and the sudden brightness of a darkened television screen due to lightning-generated sferics. Significant research was conducted in the 1970s to determine the technique’s validity. Weather service studies indicated a tornado identification success rate of only 10 to 20 percent along with a large number of false positives, thereby discrediting the Weller Method.