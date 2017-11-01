× State senator resigns from leadership post amid sexual harassment allegations

CHICAGO — On Wednesday, a Chicago lawmaker facing claims of sexual harassment, resigned from his leadership post at the statehouse.

Victims rights activist Denise Rotheimer said State Senator Ira Silverstein made unwelcome comments about her looks in Facebook messages, and once pulled legislation she backed because he thought she had a boyfriend.

Silverstein disputed her claims, but apologized if he made her feel uncomfortable.

Silverstein served as the majority caucus chair, which paid an additional $20,000.