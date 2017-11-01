Protests on DePaul campus as controversial speaker expected to give speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Charles Murray, a conservative author with controversial views on education, is giving a speech at DePaul University Wednesday evening and protesters were on campus to speak up against the speaker's visit.

Student protestors shut down Charles Murray's speech at the University of Michigan last month.

There were fears students at DePaul may take similar actions.

There were protests at his East Coast appearances as well that turned a little violent and back in March about 100 protesters turned out for a Murray speech at Notre Dame.

The message each time is the same cries of junk science and racism.

Murray is a libertarian speaker and author and a member of a D.C. based conservative think tank. Among his more controversial books is one called “Coming Apart: State of White America 1960-2010.”

He attributes different cognitive abilities to different groups and

Students at DePaul said that's not science but racism.

"What Charles Murray represents is not what we're about here at DePaul. We're about positive dialogue and he's pushing a racist agenda that divides and does not bring the community together,” Gisselle Cervantes, a DePaul student, said.

The university debated the request by DePaul College Republicans to hold the event saying in a statement they do not endorse Murray’s views.

Extra police are on hand to make sure everything goes as planned.

Full statement from DePaul:

“DePaul does not endorse Mr. Murray’s views. We are committed, however, to the free exchange of ideas through intellectual discussion and dialogue within our educational environment."