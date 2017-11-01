PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs dress up for Halloween

CHICAGO — From Ninja Turtles to magical creatures, the Chicago Cubs — and their adorable children — went all out for Halloween.
Anthony Rizzo made an old costume new again trick-or-treating with friends and family in Florida.
Ben Zobrist’s family dressed up as Power Rangers and trick-or-treated in Nashville, where they live in the off-season.
John Lackey’s son dressed up as Cubs player Jon Jay! But the rest of the family wore fantasy-inspired costumes.
Jake Arrieta’s family joined the Lackey family for some fun Halloween pics.
Albert Almora Jr. and his family dressed up as a band of pirates.
And David Ross’ youngest daughter got worn out taking Halloween pics — but she’s the cutest!!!