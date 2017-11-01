PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs dress up for Halloween

CHICAGO — From Ninja Turtles to magical creatures, the Chicago Cubs — and their adorable children — went all out for Halloween.

Anthony Rizzo made an old costume new again trick-or-treating with friends and family in Florida.

Throwing it back pic.twitter.com/81Y8cEkFkS — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) November 1, 2017

Ben Zobrist’s family dressed up as Power Rangers and trick-or-treated in Nashville, where they live in the off-season.

These ($9.99 amazon prime boots) were not made for walking…but when we Halloween, we Halloween hard. Power Rangers are watching over Nashville tonight. A post shared by Julianna Zobrist (@juliannazobrist) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

John Lackey’s son dressed up as Cubs player Jon Jay! But the rest of the family wore fantasy-inspired costumes.

Happy Halloween from the Lackey’s dragon, unicorn, Maleficent, her daughter Mal…. and JON JAY! A post shared by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

Such a fun Halloween!!! A post shared by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Jake Arrieta’s family joined the Lackey family for some fun Halloween pics.

Albert Almora Jr. and his family dressed up as a band of pirates.

Halloween 2017🎃❤️ A post shared by KrystalAlmora (@krystalalmora) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

And David Ross’ youngest daughter got worn out taking Halloween pics — but she’s the cutest!!!