PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs dress up for Halloween

Posted 7:25 AM, November 1, 2017, by

CHICAGO — From Ninja Turtles to magical creatures, the Chicago Cubs — and their adorable children — went all out for Halloween.

Anthony Rizzo made an old costume new again trick-or-treating with friends and family in Florida.

Ben Zobrist’s family dressed up as Power Rangers and trick-or-treated in Nashville, where they live in the off-season.

John Lackey’s son dressed up as Cubs player Jon Jay! But the rest of the family wore fantasy-inspired costumes.

Happy Halloween from the Lackey’s dragon, unicorn, Maleficent, her daughter Mal…. and JON JAY!

A post shared by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on

Such a fun Halloween!!!

A post shared by Kristina Lackey (@tinalack3) on

Jake Arrieta’s family joined the Lackey family for some fun Halloween pics.

Albert Almora Jr. and his family dressed up as a band of pirates.

Halloween 2017🎃❤️

A post shared by KrystalAlmora (@krystalalmora) on

And David Ross’ youngest daughter got worn out taking Halloween pics — but she’s the cutest!!!

Mom stop making me take pictures and let me get back to my candy!

A post shared by David Ross (@grandparossy_3) on