CHICAGO — A man crossing the street on the northwest side was beaten by a driver.

Police say the man, 54, was not using the crosswalk when he crossed the street near Pulaski and Palmer.

A driver got out of his vehicle, began arguing with the pedestrian, then got a baseball bat and began beating the victim in the head. The driver left the scene.

The victim was taken toAdvocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No on is in custody.