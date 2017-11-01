Officer honored as heroes for saving boy from fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CICERO -- A parent's nightmare has a happy ending, thanks to the dedication of a group of suburban police officers.

They risked their lives to save an 11year-old boy trapped inside a burning home early Tuesday morning.

Officers Marquez, Jiminez, Esparza and Sumner were first on scene to a house fire in the 5100 block of West 29th Street in Cicero around 2:30 a.m. A mother was screaming that her son was still inside.

“I was able to get one good kick and the door flung open,” said Officer Jesus Jimenez. “I opened the door and got engulfed in smoke … took a step back they went down to the ground and started crawling.”

“Officer Esparza started calling out to the child we were able to hear a slight moaning and crying,” said Officer Andrew Marquez. “So we started working our way forward. As we got in 10-15 feet, I was able to see the boys arm I grabbed him and started pulling him towards me.”

The boy was near a couch in the living room with flames engulfing the nearby kitchen.

The officers pulled the boy outside and started CPR

Paramedics took the boy to Loyola University Medical Center, where today he's in stable, but serious condition and breathing on his own.

The fire is still under investigation, but the chief says he believes it could have started in a stove.

There were no smoke detectors inside the house.