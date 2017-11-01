New autumn storm sweeps out of the Rockies this weekend; accumulating snow: Rockies to Upper Midwest while Chicago rain chances surge Saturday; 60s here Sunday raise potential for rare November t-storms/severe weather
-
Midweek rains to further alleviate area dryness
-
Heavy rains, chance of severe storms
-
Cloudy, heavy rain, chance of severe storms
-
Showers and storms possible this week
-
Storms possible during warm week
-
-
Windy, showers and t-storms possible
-
Summer weather rolls on with storms possible
-
A book about a storm named Maria
-
When did the practice of naming hurricanes begin?
-
3 dead as Hurricane Ophelia’s remnants batter UK, Ireland
-
-
…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL WILL…COOK COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS AND NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN INDIANA UNTIL 900 PM CDT…
-
7-day forecast: Warm with some showers and storms
-
Warm and pleasant with possible storms later