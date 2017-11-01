‘Multiple parties down’ after shooting at Colorado Walmart, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”

It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.