‘Multiple parties down’ after shooting at Colorado Walmart, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with “multiple parties down.”

It happened at 9900 Grant Street in Thornton in the early evening. Responding officers evacuated the store.

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Shopper sent me video of empty Walmart after customers evacuated after shooting at Thornton Walmart- 9900 Grant St.@KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/4XpssLo21r — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) November 2, 2017

We continue to see emergency vehicles racing both north and south on I-25. We’re getting closer to scene of reported Walmart shooting — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) November 2, 2017