Matt Fortuna discusses the first College Football Playoff rankings on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - It's just the first of many before College Football's version of the Final Four is decided. That doesn't mean the debate hasn't already begun.

Notre Dame vaulted up to third in the first College Football Playoff poll while Georgia jumped Alabama for the top spot and Wisconsin was no where to be found despite being undefeated.

Matt Fortuna of The All-American for The Athletic had his own thoughts on the initial playoff rankings and he discussed that on Sports Feed Wednesday night. He also discussed some of the local teams and the Big Ten with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Matt's segments on Wednesday's show in the video above of below.