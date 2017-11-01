Lunchbreak: Autumn white mac and cheese

Chef Matt Ryan

Amazing Edibles Catering

2419 W. 14th Street, Unit C

Chicago

(312) 563-1600

www.cateramazing.com/

Event:

4th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest

November 4

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

UIC Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

Chicago

www.macandcheesechicago.com

Autumn White Mac & Cheese with Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Fingerling Potato Chips and Chipotle Honey Drizzle

Ingredients:

shells (medium) – 12 oz

all purpose flour – 2 oz (1/2 cup)

Asiago cheese – 4 oz (1/2 cup)

Parmesan cheese – 4 oz (1/2 cup)

shredded mozzarella cheese – 4 oz

heavy cream – 20 oz (about 2 1/2 cups)

sriracha hot sauce – 1 oz (about 2 Tbs)

Dijon mustard – 1 oz (about 2 Tbs)

salt and pepper – 1 dash each

white cheddar cheese– 4 oz (1/2 cup)

butter – 2 oz (about 4 Tbs)

garnish

crispy Brussels sprouts – 4 oz (1/2 cup)

fingerling potato chips – 4 oz (1/2 cup)

chipotle honey – 4 oz (1/2 cup)

Directions:

Cook Pasta to Al Dente drain, rinse cool and set aside. Melt butter in pot and whisk in flour, cook for 3 minutes, or until starts to tighten. Fold in heavy cream, cheeses, Sriracha, Dijon, salt and pepper. Cook till melted. Stir in cooked pasta and heat to desired temperature. Serve with both chips laid over the top and garnished with chipotle honey and purple basil micro greens.

Fingerling Potatoes

Ingredients:

1lb of fingerling potatoes

canola oil

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Using a mandolin slicer, shave fingerling potatoes thinly into cold water. Pat dry and fry in oil at 375 degrees F for 1-2 minutes. Lightly toss in salt and let rest on towels to drain oil.

Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 lb of Brussels sprouts

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peal away leaves from Brussels sprouts one by one and fry them in oil at 375 degrees F for 1-2 minutes or until it starts to brown. Lightly toss in salt and let rest on towels to drain oil.