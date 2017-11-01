× Kenneka Jenkins’ family questions actions of hotel, police on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’

NEW YORK — Kenneka Jenkins’ mother and sister appeared on “The Dr. Oz Show” Tuesday, sharing their side of events as the 19-year-old’s death in a Rosemont hotel continues to draw suspicion and attention after police ruled it an accident and ended their investigation.

Jenkins’ body was found in a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in September, and the medical examiner ultimately ruled her death an accident caused by hypothermia. Police released surveillance footage showing Jenkins entering the hotel kitchen after a late-night party in the hotel. However, the footage does not show Jenkins entering the freezer, inviting some to question whether foul play was involved in her death.

In Tuesday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” Jenkins’ mother Tereasa Martin and sister Leonore Harris recounted what they did after learning Jenkins went missing from a party on the 9th floor of the hotel.

“She was my backbone. She was my best friend. She was the reason I had so much strength,” Harris said.

Martin told of how she visited the hotel looking for Jenkins after friends said her daughter was missing. Martin said she asked hotel staff to check their surveillance footage to find Jenkins, but they referred her to police instead. Harris spoke of knocking on doors in the hotel asking if guests had seen Jenkins, until police were called to the scene. Host Dr. Mehmet Oz also played Martin’s 911 call where a dispatcher suggested she wait a few hours before filing a missing persons’ report.

Nancy Grace joined Dr. Oz in discussing what could have happened to the 19-year-old, while expressing outrage over the actions of both the hotel and police as the “clock was ticking” and Jenkins was missing. In particular, Grace questioned the partial removal of some of Jenkins’ clothes, as shown in photos released by police. Oz offered a potential explanation, saying in a phenomenon called “paradoxical undressing,” victims suffering from fatal hypothermia suddenly feel a surge of heat, and attempt to remove their clothes.

Dr. Oz also said while the footage of Jenkins stumbling through the hotel halls does not seem consistent with her blood alcohol level of 0.112, the presence of topiramate in her bloodstream could explain it, because the mixture can cause sleepiness, dizziness, and a loss of motor skills. While Jenkins did not have a prescription for the drug, Oz said it is used off-label for weight loss. Jenkins’ family said she was not trying to lose weight at the time.

“My daughter didn’t like taking pills,” Harris added.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Rosemont Plaza released a statement after the episode aired, saying that while Jenkins’ death was tragic, The Dr. Oz Show did not reveal any “blockbuster information or proof from Nancy Grace or Dr. Oz … just more speculation and sensational theories.”

The episode has not been posted online in its entirety, but some YouTube users have posted it: