× Japanese company gives non-smokers more time off

(TOKYO, JAPAN) A company in Japan is offering a new benefit for employees who don’t smoke.

Piala Inc., a Tokyo-based marketing firm, is giving non-smokers six additional vacation days every year.

This is to make up for their smoking co-workers who take several breaks to smoke, instead of work.

This can be extra time consuming for Piala smokers because they to first leave their office on the 29th floor and get to the basement, before they can light up.

The new policy has caused four of those smokers to quit smoking.

The idea came from a non-smoker who used the company’s suggestion box to complain about other people’s smoking breaks.

“Our CEO saw the comment and agreed, so we are giving non-smokers some extra time off to compensate,” a spokesperson tells the Telegraph.