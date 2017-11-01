Getting to know Chicago Dogs manager Butch Hobson on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's no stranger to baseball - whether in the major or minor leagues. But Chicago is something new.

Butch Hobson has had stops in the majors as manager with the Boston Red Sox along with a number of clubs in the minors though the years, but those stops never included Chicago.

In 2018, it will.

Hobson was named the manager of the new Chicago Dogs franchise in Rosemont. They'll begin play this spring in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball in the brand new Impact Field.

A few hours after being introduced as the manager, Hobson joined Sports Feed to discuss his stop in the Windy City with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch the segment in the video above.