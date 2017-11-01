× CPD October crime stats: Shootings down 8 months in a row

CHICAGO — Gun violence continues to go down, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The department released its crime statistics for October. They show that shootings are down for the 8th month in a row.

October had 34 percent fewer shootings and 30 percent fewer murders compared to October of last year.

Overall this year, murders are down 10 percent and shootings are down over 18 percent, compared to last year.

Police officials credit investments in training, technology, and personnel.