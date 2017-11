CHICAGO — This year’s Christkindlmarket mug isn’t a boot, instead it’s a maroon and gold punch-kettle.

Christkindlmarket opens at Daley Plaza in 16 days and on Wednesday, they shared their 2017 mug on their Facebook page.

The souvenir mugs are a staple of the event each year. The mugs can be purchased on their own or filled with mulled wine.

The event runs from November 17 through December 24.