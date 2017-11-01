Chicago increases police presence after NYC terror attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The city's top cop said Chicagoans can expect to see a more visible presence of officers in light of Tuesday's terrorist attack in New York City.

Police squad cars equipped with heavy artillery parked in the middle of State Street yesterday.

Officers also were very visible along Michigan Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, "rest assured we’re taking additional actions and placing additional resources in high traffic areas just out of an abundance of caution.”

Johnson said the focus will be on high-traffic areas and landmarks like Navy Pier, Millennium Park and the Lakefront bike path.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city tries to learn from every act of terrorism, to adapt police and emergency response strategies.

Emanuel also said the City of Chicago stand in solidarity with the people of New York.

Authorities remind people if you see something, say something.