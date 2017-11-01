× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Miami

* The Heat have won five of their last seven meetings with the Bulls dating back to January 25, 2016. In those games, the Heat are outscoring the Bulls in the paint by an average margin of 54.0 points per game to 44.6.

* With one win over their first five games, the Bulls are off to their worst start to a season since 2007-08, when they also started 1-4.

* Miami lost to the Timberwolves, 125-122, in overtime on Monday despite shooting 52.7 percent from the field. The Heat are now 15-3 since the start of last season when they shoot at least 50 percent from the field.

* Justin Holiday is attempting 9.2 threes per game this season after attempting 3.3 per game last season. His increase of 5.9 three point attempts per game from last season to this season is the largest in the NBA (played in minimum 70% of team games in each season).

* Dion Waiters tied his career high with 33 points in Monday’s loss to the Timberwolves. His 14 made field goals in the game are the most of his career.

* Lauri Markkanen has made 15 three-pointers over the first five games of his career – more than any player in NBA history.