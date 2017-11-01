× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Philadelphia

* The Flyers lost to the Coyotes, 4-3 in overtime, as they drop to 1-2-1 in their last four games. It was their second overtime game of the season – they beat the Ducks in Anaheim, 3-2, on October 7. Last season, the Flyers were 7-5 in games that ended in overtime.

* The Blackhawks fell to the Avalanche, 6-3, in Colorado on Saturday, their third consecutive loss. It also drops them to 1-4-1 in their last 6, after opening the season 4-1-1. Chicago only allowed six or more goals twice last season, and hadn’t done so since March 25.

* Since Chicago beat the Flyers in the 2010 Stanley Cup, Philly has had the upper hand on the Hawks, going 3-6-1 against them since then. The total goals in those games are close – 31 for the Flyers, 29 for the Blackhawks – but only three have been decided by one goal, and five have been decided by at least three.

* Sean Couturier scored twice in the third period against Arizona, including the game-tying goal with 15 seconds left. He now has nine goals in 12 games this season, just six shy of his career-high 15, which he got when he played in all 82 games in 2014-15.

* Ryan Hartman scored in the loss to Colorado, giving him four goals and six assists in 12 games this season, good for 0.83 points per game. Last year as a rookie, he had 31 points in 76 games (0.41 points per game), which led all Chicago rookies.

* The Flyers have excelled in the 2nd period this season, scoring 16 goals and allowing 10. Their +6 differential is tied for third in the NHL. Meanwhile, Chicago has struggled with the long change, scoring 9 and allowing 13. That -4 differential is tied for sixth-worst in the league.