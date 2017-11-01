× Bears chairman George McCaskey visits Zach Miller in the hospital in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Ever since he suffered a gruesome knee injury on Sunday, Zach Miller has been receiving support from those in Chicago and all around the NFL.

Bears head coach John Fox said this week that a number of Saints players have visited the tight end in a New Orleans hospital, where he remains after surgery to repair a torn artery suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s game at the Superdome.

Now the head of the Bears have made his way back south to check in with Miller in the hospital.

Zach’s wife Kristen posted this on Facebook on Wednesday, showing chairman George McCaskey giving the ball which Miller caught on the play his dislocated his knee.

According to a report from ESPN, Bears general manager Ryan Pace is also expected to visit Miller in the hospital on Wednesday. It’s still unknown how long the tight end will remain in the New Orleans hospital as he recovers from surgery.

While not official yet, Miller is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve after the season-ending knee dislocation. A popular player among his teammates and the fans, Miller has had hard luck with injuries since joining the Bears in 2014, landing on the IR in three of his four seasons in Chicago.

When healthy, Miller has emerged as the Bears’ No. 1 tight end making 101 catches and 11 touchdowns since the 2015 season.