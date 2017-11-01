2 killed in Near North Side crash involving taxi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people were killed in a crash involving a taxi cab on the Near North Side.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Clark.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on Clark at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a red light. The driver of the Sonata then rear ended a cab in the intersection. The driver of the cab a male adult. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Sonata was a 40-year-old male. He was taken to Illinois Medical Masonic where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. Major Accidents is investigating.

The crash has prompted street closures and bus re-routes. Clark Street is blocked from Maple to Walton for investigation, and 22 Clark CTA buses have been rerouted.

Revised: 22 Clark buses temp. rerouted NB: Dearborn, Chicago, State, Division, and Clark; SB: Clark, Division, State, Chicago, and Clark. — cta (@cta) November 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.