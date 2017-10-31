Temps begin to warm up a bit
-
Warm temps, chance of rain Tuesday
-
Temps climb as we head toward weekend
-
Warm week ends with a drop in temps
-
Temps will drop – but the climb next week
-
Sunny skies, temps warming up
-
-
Temps bounce around with some chilly lows in the forecast
-
Temps climb after cooler weekend
-
Weekend will be both warm and cool
-
Storms possible during warm week
-
Warm weekend kicks off a stretch of 80s
-
-
Warm temps, sunny skies for Fourth of July
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
Warm temps return