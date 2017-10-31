Sports Feed previews the 2017-2018 Windy City Bulls season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's still something new for basketball fans here in the Chicago area.

For just their second year, the Windy City Bulls of the NBA's G League take to the floor at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates starting this Saturday at 7 PM.

Under head coach Charlie Henry, the team full of NBA hopefuls will try to help their team win while also developing their game to reach the next level.

Guard Jon Octeus will be one of those guys trying to do so in 2017-2018 and he joined Sports Feed along with Henry to discuss the team with Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman.

Hear their thoughts for the upcoming season by clicking on the video above or below.