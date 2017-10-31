× See Chicago’s sports teams get in the Halloween spirit

CHICAGO – With the advent of Social Media, Halloween has only gotten better for Chicago’s sports teams.

That was the case again in 2017 as a number of athletes and teams are taking to Social Media to show off their best for the dress-up holiday.

Here are just a few examples of what some of the local teams have done on Tuesday.

Bears offensive lineman Eric Kush had one of the more popular pictures on Twitter, posting the costumes of a number of his teammates this morning. That includes quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is dressed as Jackie Moon from the film “Semi Pro.”

The team also posted this picture of defenders Roy Robertson-Harris, Akiem Hicks, and Leonard Floyd in their costumes as well.

Want to know your favorite White Sox players' top Halloween candy pick? We've got you covered: pic.twitter.com/cBx7M7hKQr — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 31, 2017

The White Sox asked their players a common question on this day – What is your favorite candy? They posted the answers on Twitter.

Here was the Cubs’ posting on Tuesday – a trio of pumpkins overlooking the Park at Wrigley. It’s a lot different in 2017 then it was a year ago, when the Cubs were headed to Cleveland for Game 6 of the World Series.

As the Bulls hit the road for their games against the Heat and Magic this week, the Bulls showed off their costumes heading for the team plane.

If you are wondering, the player in the “Grim Reaper” outfit is rookie Lauri Markkanen.

The other pro basketball team in town, the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, had this offering for the holiday.