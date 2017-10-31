× Patriots QB, Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo traded the 49ers

CHICAGO – When you are a backup to the best quarterback in the NFL, the chances to play are quite limited.

While he’s enjoyed a front row seat to a pair of Super Bowl titles with the Patriots under Tom Brady – and has a pair of rings to show for it – the chance for the Jimmy Garoppolo figured to come somewhere else outside of New England.

That timeline was accelerated on Monday night for the Arlington Heights native and former Rolling Meadows High School star, when he was traded to the 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Garoppolo figures to play an immediate role for San Francisco, since they released backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and are currently starting rookie C.J. Beathard.

After standing out for the Mustangs in high school, the quarterback came to national promise during his time at Eastern Illinois. In his senior year of 2013, Garoppolo threw for 5,050 yards and 53 touchdowns in winning the Walter Payton Award for FCS Player of the Year. Drafted in the second round by the Patriots in 2014, he’s played in 17 games in his career 63-94 for 690 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Garoppolo has yet to play in 2017 in the Patriots’ first eight games of the season. That figures to change when he arrives with the 49ers and entering the final year of his contract, he figures to earn a major contract to be the long-term quarterback in the rebuild of the team under first year head coach Kyle Shanahan.