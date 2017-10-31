Parent barricades self, other person in California classroom
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Authorities say a parent has barricaded himself in a Southern California elementary school classroom with at least one other person.
Railsback says he believes a male parent was holding a teacher or other school staffer hostage. He says it’s not known if the parent has a weapon.
Railsback says officers had been first called to the school for a disturbance and when they arrived, they found the parent barricaded inside a classroom.
The police spokesman says most of the school has been evacuated and the area where the barricade is occurring has been isolated.