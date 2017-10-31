Notre Dame 3rd in first College Football Playoff poll

Notre Dame is ranked 3rd in the first College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday evening.

Georgia came in 1st, Alabama 2nd, the Irish 3rd and Defending National Champ Clemson is 4th.

The top four teams qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Notre Dame hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

Oklahoma and Ohio State were the next two in the selection committee’s initial top 25. The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.