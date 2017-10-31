× Man charged in mother’s murder after remains found in Lincoln Park Lagoon

ELGIN, Ill. — Police charged the son of an 76-year-old Elgin woman in her murder.

Brian Peck, 55, faces a first-degree murder charge and is expected to appear in bond court in Rolling Meadows Tuesday afternoon. Peck’s mug shot has not yet been provided by police.

Gail Peck vanished Friday while walking her dog — her dog returned home without her. Elgin police confirmed Tuesday that remains found in the Lincoln Park Lagoon over the weekend are that of Gail Peck. WGN first reported this connection Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.