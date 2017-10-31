Lunchbreak: Coconut soup

Chef Bill Kim
bellyQ
1400 W. Randolph Street
Chicago
bellyqchicago.com
Event:
29th Annual Celebrity Chef Ball
November 10
8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Morgan Manufacturing
401 N. Morgan
Chicago
For tickets and more information:
Coconut Soup
Ingredients:
1/8 cup oil
1/8 cup ginger, sliced thin
1/8 cup galangal, sliced thin
2 cloves garlic, sliced thin
1/8 cup chopped lemongrass
1/2 cup coconut water
1 cup chicken stock
3 cups coconut milk
1/8 cup kaffir lime leaf
1/4 cup fish sauce
1/4 cup sweet chili mae ploy
2 Tablespoons sambal
1 pc lime, juice only
Directions:
Sweat garlic, ginger, galangal and lemongrass in the oil till tender and fragrant. Use coconut water to deglaze the pot and reduce by half. Add coconut milk, lime leaf, fish sauce, sambal and sweet chili. Simmer for 1 hour. After 1 hour taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Strain through a fine strainer, save soup and throw out the solids. Serve with rice or noodles and garnished with fresh chopped cilantro