Lunchbreak: Coconut soup

Chef Bill Kim

bellyQ

1400 W. Randolph Street

Chicago

bellyqchicago.com

Event:

29th Annual Celebrity Chef Ball

November 10

8:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Morgan Manufacturing

401 N. Morgan

Chicago

For tickets and more information:

www.mealsonwheelschicago.org/

Coconut Soup

Ingredients:

1/8 cup oil

1/8 cup ginger, sliced thin

1/8 cup galangal, sliced thin

2 cloves garlic, sliced thin

1/8 cup chopped lemongrass

1/2 cup coconut water

1 cup chicken stock

3 cups coconut milk

1/8 cup kaffir lime leaf

1/4 cup fish sauce

1/4 cup sweet chili mae ploy

2 Tablespoons sambal

1 pc lime, juice only

Directions:

Sweat garlic, ginger, galangal and lemongrass in the oil till tender and fragrant. Use coconut water to deglaze the pot and reduce by half. Add coconut milk, lime leaf, fish sauce, sambal and sweet chili. Simmer for 1 hour. After 1 hour taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Strain through a fine strainer, save soup and throw out the solids. Serve with rice or noodles and garnished with fresh chopped cilantro